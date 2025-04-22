Lobbying Update: $3,080,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$3,080,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Climate change issues, generally; Environmental regulation, generally (Effluent Limitations Guidelines; Good Neighbor Ozone Transport; CAA Sec. 111 rulemaking)

S.J.Res. 4, tankless water heater CRA; H.J.Res. 20, tankless water heater CRA; DOE Distribution Transformer Rule; Grid enhancing technologies, generally; Issues related to FERCs transmission planning and cost allocation rule (Order 1920); Issues related to FERCs regional transmission organizations, generally; Issues related to deregulation, generally; DOE Loan Program Office issues, generally (1706); Issues related to Transmission legislation, generally; Issues related to Grid enhancing technologies, generally; Issues related to Natural gas infrastructure development, generally; Issues related to Energy infrastructure development, generally; Issues related to FERC nominations, generally; Issues related to S.2651, the SITE Act; Issues related to Building American Energy Security Act of 2023; Issues related to regional transmission organizations, generally; Issues related to deregulation generally; Issues related to interconnection, generally; H.R. 7624, Advancing Grid-Enhancing Technologies Act of 2024; H.R. 4476, PURPA Modernization Act of 2017; H.R. 1897, ESA Amendments of 2025; S.1449 RESTART Act; Issues related to HR 1, generally; Issues related to NEPA and permitting reform, generally; Issues related to Yucca Mountain used fuel repository; Issues related to used fuel management; Issues related to consent-based siting generally; Issues related to AP1000 technology generally; Issues related to Accident Tolerant Fuel program; Issues related to advanced nuclear technology; Issues related to DOE Advanced Reactor Development Program, generally; Issues related to small modular reactors (SMRs) in general; Issues related to natural gas stoves; Issues related to DOE energy efficiency standards for electric distribution transformers; DOE new nuclear R&D programs, generally; NRC fee issues, generally; Issues related to NRC nominees in general; Issues related to the NRC decision on Subsequent License Renewal; Issues related to Subsequent License Renewal, generally; Issues related to nuclear uprates, generally; Issues related to nuclear fuels; Issues related to HAELU fuel; Issues related to distribution transformers, generally; The ADVANCE Act, P.L. 118-67;

None.

Budget reconciliation, generally; Energy R&D funding; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding; FY2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bills, generally; Issues related to the Department of Government Efficiency, generally;

Climate change issues, generally; Environmental regulation, generally; Clean Water Act, generally; Nationwide Permit Program, generally (Clean Water Act Section 404); NEPA Phase II Proposed Rule and NEPA issues, generally; ESA regulations, generally; Issues related to wildfires, generally;

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues; generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation, generally;

None.

Drone/UAV issues, generally;

None.

Middle-mile broadband infrastructure issues, generally; Spectrum issues, generally, including the FCC's 6 GHz spectrum proposal and Cruz-Thune spectrum pipeline bill; Pole attachment issues, generally;

None."

SO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/03, 11/07 and 0 sales.

SO Insider Trading Activity

SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,549,692 .

. KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,295 shares for an estimated $201,314 .

. STERLING A JR. SPAINHOUR (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold 793 shares for an estimated $70,212

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP & CCO) sold 837 shares for an estimated $69,738

SO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 982 institutional investors add shares of SO stock to their portfolio, and 817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/12/2024

