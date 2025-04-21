Lobbying Update: $3,010,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$3,010,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Regulation of online advertising Privacy and competition issues in online advertising
Intellectual property enforcement Intermediary liability for copyright infringing content generated by users Generative AI and copyright Generative AI and patents H.R. 2794 / S. 1367 - NO FAKES Act S. XXXX - Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act of 2024 H.R. 791 -The Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act (FADPA)
Privacy and data security issues Transparency related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and national security orders General online consumer protection issues Online child safety protection issues; COPPA Mobile location privacy issues Cybersecurity Electronic communications privacy Data breach issues Policies on online controversial, inciting, and manipulative content Digital wellbeing Generative AI safety and privacy issues Age assurance H.R. 859 / S. 28 Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act S. XXXX - Kids Online Safety Act S. 836 - Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act S. 278 - Kids Off Social Media Act H.R. XXXX / S. XXX - App Store Accountability Act H.R. XXX - Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act H.R. XXX - Verifying Kids' Online Privacy Act S. 737 - Shielding Children's Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net
Connected education Rolling Study Halls Digital skilling/Workforce development AI tools for education
Freedom of expression and free flow of information Global trade issues Ukraine Response Israel Response Global connectivity/subsea cables/foreign data centers
Health IT Health data policy Opioid and fentanyl crisis Public health information Mental health Health and fitness issues in the National Defense Authorization Act Health & AI
Cybersecurity issues Online content moderation Cybersecurity workforce S. 438 / H.R. 1000 - Cyber PIVOTT Act H.R. 872 - Federal Contractor Cybersecurity Vulnerability Reduction Act
High-skilled immigration and job creation STEM and innovation DACA H-1B visa reform
Openness and competition in online services and devices Workplace policies; diversity and inclusion Future of work Competition regulation and antitrust law, domestically and internationally Interoperability/messaging standard issues affecting mobile handsets S. 1073 - Advertising Middlemen Endangering Rigorous Internet Competition Accountability Act (AMERICA)
General issues related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Open-source software Cloud computing Quantum computing AI principles R&D on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum information science Semiconductor supply chain and domestic production Generative AI CHIPS and Science Act implementation Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets (SAMOSA) Act S. 1106 / H.R. 2321 - US Leadership in Immersive Technology S. XXX / H.R. XXX Expanding Partnerships for Innovation and Competitiveness Act (EPIC) Act S. XXX - AI Modernization of Veterans Benefits Act
Benefits of online services for small businesses Grow with Google Small business advertising issues Small business competitive landscape
Online video Competition in video programming Promoting broadband infrastructure deployment FCC regulation of privacy, broadband USF Reform MVPD Definition
Freedom of expression, intermediary liability, and intellectual property in international trade agreements Data localization New trade agreement negotiations (e.g., USMCA) China tariffs Technology transfer, export administration and licensing, and supply chain security On-shoring the semiconductor supply chain DMA/DSA
Anti-human trafficking efforts Internet intermediary liability Law enforcement access to data stored abroad Reporting of online terrorist activity Government access to electronic communications transactional records S. XXX - STOP CSAM Act H.R. 633 / S. 146 - Take It Down Act S. XXX - Protecting Children Over Profits Act H.R. 1623 / S. 737 - SCREEN Act
International tax reform/OECD Digital services taxation On-shoring the semiconductor supply chain Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)/foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) Permanency R&D Amortization
Transmission development and deployment Sustainability efforts Energy Permitting Reform H.R. XXX / S. XXX - Advancing GETS Act H.R. 1077 / S. 456 STEAM Act H.R. 301 - GEO Act
Continuing Appropriations for FY2025
Commercial Cloud Enterprise (C2E) and procurement National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
GOOGL Insider Trading Activity
GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $18,194,003.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,816 shares for an estimated $3,481,412.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $912,638.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,207 institutional investors add shares of GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 1,986 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 22,100,902 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,183,700,748
- NORGES BANK added 21,327,831 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,037,358,408
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,481,148 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,984,081,316
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,135,430 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,918,636,899
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 10,037,685 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,900,133,770
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,810,827 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,857,189,551
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 9,793,221 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,856,735
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GOOGL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GOOGL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOGL forecast page.
GOOGL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
- Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024
- Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024
- Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 10/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.