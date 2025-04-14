Lobbying Update: $300,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS' ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PILOTS' ASSOCIATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1818 Aviation Workforce Development Act"

LUV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

LUV Insider Trading Activity

LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. ELLIOTT sold 1,203,920 shares for an estimated $35,912,933

C. DAVID CUSH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,150

LINDA B. RUTHERFORD (Chief Administration Officer) sold 3,849 shares for an estimated $132,386

CHRISTOPHER P. REYNOLDS purchased 3,258 shares for an estimated $99,955

PATRICIA A WATSON purchased 3,268 shares for an estimated $99,935

SARAH FEINBERG purchased 500 shares for an estimated $15,740

LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691

LUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of LUV stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024

LUV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LUV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Melius Research set a target price of $34.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $33.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $34.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $36.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

