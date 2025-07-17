Lobbying Update: $300,000 of PLUG POWER INC lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of PLUG POWER INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Sought legislative opportunities to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Issues related to DOE funding programs.

Issues related to hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen tax incentives, including IRC sections 45V, 48, 48E, and 48(c) (H.R. 1752/S.1043 - Technology for Energy Security Act, H.R.1 -Sections 70511 and 70513).

FY2026 Defense Appropriations for clean hydrogen and fuel cell funding. BUD-related legislative efforts, including, but not limited to: - Forthcoming Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, provisions related to funding for clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. -Energy and Water Appropriations - Advocated to increase funding for fuel cells and hydrogen in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) at the Department of Energy (DOE)."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PLUG Insider Trading Activity

PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MIDDLETON (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $922,425 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PLUG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PLUG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLUG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.

PLUG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.125.

Here are some recent targets:

Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $0.9 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $0.5 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $0.8 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.25 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $0.75 on 04/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.