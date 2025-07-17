Lobbying Update: $300,000 of PLUG POWER INC lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of PLUG POWER INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Sought legislative opportunities to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. Issues related to DOE funding programs.
Issues related to hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen tax incentives, including IRC sections 45V, 48, 48E, and 48(c) (H.R. 1752/S.1043 - Technology for Energy Security Act, H.R.1 -Sections 70511 and 70513).
FY2026 Defense Appropriations for clean hydrogen and fuel cell funding. BUD-related legislative efforts, including, but not limited to: - Forthcoming Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2026, provisions related to funding for clean hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. -Energy and Water Appropriations - Advocated to increase funding for fuel cells and hydrogen in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) at the Department of Energy (DOE)."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
PLUG Insider Trading Activity
PLUG insiders have traded $PLUG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLUG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL B MIDDLETON (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $922,425 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PLUG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of PLUG stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEIGHTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC added 23,091,715 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,173,815
- UBS GROUP AG added 17,126,159 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,120,314
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,768,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,137,632
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 5,305,009 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,161,762
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 5,104,853 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,891,551
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,868,671 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,572,705
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,098,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,533,262
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PLUG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLUG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PLUG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLUG forecast page.
PLUG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLUG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $PLUG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.125.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dushyant Ailani from Jefferies set a target price of $0.9 on 05/20/2025
- Arthur Sitbon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $0.5 on 05/19/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $0.8 on 05/14/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1.0 on 05/14/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $1.0 on 05/13/2025
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $1.25 on 04/14/2025
- Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $0.75 on 04/08/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.