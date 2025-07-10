Lobbying Update: $300,000 of KELLOGG BROWN AND ROOT (KBR) lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of KELLOGG BROWN AND ROOT (KBR) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR-1 (OBBBA); HR-4016 FY26 Defense Appropriations (no bill number available for Senate); CJS FY26 Appropriations (no bill number available for both Senate and House); HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution; HR-3838 FY26 NDAA (no bill number available for Senate) - Specifically: NASA/NOAA - NASA Goddard, OSAM, LANDSAT, and Science budgets Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization - O&M, RDT&E, Procurement accounts, and Global Household Goods Contract National Science Foundation - U.S. Antarctica Program

HR-1 (OBBBA); HR-4016 FY26 Defense Appropriations (no bill number available for Senate); HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution; HR-3838 FY26 NDAA (no bill number available for Senate) - Specifically: Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization - O&M, RDT&E, Procurement accounts, and Global Household Goods Contract

HR-1 (OBBBA); CJS FY26 Appropriations (no bill number available for both Senate and House); HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution - Specifically: NASA/NOAA - NASA Goddard, OSAM, LANDSAT, and Science budgets National Science Foundation - U.S. Antarctica Program

House Science Committee/Senate Commerce, Science Committee - discussion on utilization of Small Nuclear Reactors for energy production in light of AI and data center requirements. State Department - Discussion on international energy opportunities."

KBR Insider Trading Activity

KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of KBR stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $69.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

