Lobbying Update: $300,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of INVESCO HOLDING COMPANY (US) INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to investment management regulation, including exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, money market funds and proxy voting. SEC ESG Rules. SEC Predictive Analytics Rule. CFTC Rule 1.25. Retirement and savings reform. Retirement Fairness for Charities and Educational Institutions Act (H.R. 3063/S.4917) and Increasing Investor Opportunities Act (H.R. 2627).

Tax Policy (H.R. 1)."

IVZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IVZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

IVZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of IVZ stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IVZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

IVZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVZ recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $IVZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.75 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $15.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 04/16/2025

