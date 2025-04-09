Lobbying Update: $300,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tax reform including the U.S. corporate tax rate, expensing for capital expenditures and inventory, LIFO, repatriation for foreign corporate earnings, federal excise tax on beverage alcohol, advertising deductibility, and other matters - no specific legislation.

Issues related to restrictions on consumer advertising - no specific legislation.

Issues related to family majority controlled companies - no specific legislation.

Issues involving U.S. trade agenda including bi-lateral and multi-lateral trade agreements - no specific legislation. Issues related to EU/UK tariffs on American distilled spirits - no specific legislation. S. 952 - A bill to amend the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to provide a uniform 8-digit subheading number for all whiskies - entire bill.

S.476 - White Oak Resiliency Act of 2025 and H.R.2405 - White Oak Resilience Act of 2025 - entire bills. Issues related to dietary guidelines - no specific legislation."

