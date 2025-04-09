Lobbying Update: $300,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to tax reform including the U.S. corporate tax rate, expensing for capital expenditures and inventory, LIFO, repatriation for foreign corporate earnings, federal excise tax on beverage alcohol, advertising deductibility, and other matters - no specific legislation.
Issues related to restrictions on consumer advertising - no specific legislation.
Issues related to family majority controlled companies - no specific legislation.
Issues involving U.S. trade agenda including bi-lateral and multi-lateral trade agreements - no specific legislation. Issues related to EU/UK tariffs on American distilled spirits - no specific legislation. S. 952 - A bill to amend the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States to provide a uniform 8-digit subheading number for all whiskies - entire bill.
S.476 - White Oak Resiliency Act of 2025 and H.R.2405 - White Oak Resilience Act of 2025 - entire bills. Issues related to dietary guidelines - no specific legislation."
BF.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of BF.A stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 221,556 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,350,445
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 144,253 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,436,895
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD added 136,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,132,850
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 126,149 shares (+3926.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,222,207
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 113,964 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,295,303
- GARDNER RUSSO & QUINN LLC removed 111,846 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,215,475
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 85,667 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,228,789
