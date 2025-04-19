Lobbying Update: $300,000 of APTIV PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$300,000 of APTIV PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"The impact of proposed OECD tax rules on multinational companies"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

APTV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APTV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

APTV Insider Trading Activity

APTV insiders have traded $APTV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APTV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN LYON (SVP & CTO) sold 14,568 shares for an estimated $954,204

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

APTV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of APTV stock to their portfolio, and 676 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

APTV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APTV in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for APTV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APTV forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.