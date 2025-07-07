Lobbying Update: $30,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of WORKDAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor Dept. of Agriculture appropriations; issues related to doing work with NFC; issues related to doing work with USDA; engage with Louisiana Congressional Delegation on procurement matters."

WDAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WDAY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

WDAY Insider Trading Activity

WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 117 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 117 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 84 sales selling 865,349 shares for an estimated $210,625,700 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,750 shares for an estimated $4,570,094 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,673,091 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,056 shares for an estimated $1,607,858 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,677 shares for an estimated $926,231 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 969 shares for an estimated $229,764.

WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WDAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WDAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

