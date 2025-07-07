Stocks
Lobbying Update: $30,000 of WISDOMTREE DIGITAL MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 07, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

$30,000 of WISDOMTREE DIGITAL MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to digital assets, including stablecoin legislation in the House (e.g., the STABLE Act (H.R.2392)) and in the Senate (e.g., the GENIUS Act (S.394/S.1582)).
Issues related to digital assets, including crypto market structure legislation, H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025.
No tax lobbying performed for client in Q2 2025."

WT Insider Trading Activity

WT insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908

WT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of WT stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

