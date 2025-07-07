Lobbying Update: $30,000 of WISDOMTREE DIGITAL MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of WISDOMTREE DIGITAL MANAGEMENT INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to digital assets, including stablecoin legislation in the House (e.g., the STABLE Act (H.R.2392)) and in the Senate (e.g., the GENIUS Act (S.394/S.1582)).
Issues related to digital assets, including crypto market structure legislation, H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025.
No tax lobbying performed for client in Q2 2025."
WT Insider Trading Activity
WT insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908
WT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of WT stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,989,045 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,582,281
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,235,413 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,939,883
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,506,982 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,442,279
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,329,183 shares (+503.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,856,312
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,118,100 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,973,452
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 790,022 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,046,996
- NICHOLAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 726,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,479,728
