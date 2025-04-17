Lobbying Update: $30,000 of U.S. BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of U.S. BANCORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues relating to financial services, regional banks, tax, and economic policy.
Issues relating to financial services, regional banks, tax, and economic policy.
Issues relating to financial services, regional banks, tax, and economic policy."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TBBK Insider Trading Activity
TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN LETO (EVP Head of Institutional Bank) sold 51,000 shares for an estimated $2,932,964
- JEFFREY A NAGER (EVP Head of Commercial Lending) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,663 shares for an estimated $1,387,763.
- MARIA WAINWRIGHT (EVP Chief Marketing Officer) sold 11,357 shares for an estimated $568,726
- MATTHEW J WALLACE (EVP and CIO) sold 10,160 shares for an estimated $508,653
- RYAN HARRIS (EVP Head of Fintech Solutions) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $460,634
- TODD J. BROCKMAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,217 shares for an estimated $454,420 and 0 sales.
- ERIKA R CAESAR (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $301,630
- THOMAS G. PAREIGAT (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,466 shares for an estimated $267,982
- MARK E TRYNISKI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $251,803
- JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,798 shares for an estimated $229,003
- GREGOR J GARRY (EVP and COO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $91,564
- MATTHEW COHN has made 3 purchases buying 1,065 shares for an estimated $53,269 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TBBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLE CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, LP removed 1,160,000 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,050,800
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 631,744 shares (+35.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,248,686
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC added 474,185 shares (+103.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,956,356
- INVESCO LTD. added 466,795 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,567,420
- UBS GROUP AG added 454,341 shares (+445.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,911,966
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 386,295 shares (+65.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,330,705
- STATE STREET CORP added 366,596 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,293,947
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TBBK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBBK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/16/2024
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TBBK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBBK forecast page.
TBBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $125.0 on 12/10/2024
- Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $33.0 on 12/09/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.