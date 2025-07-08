Lobbying Update: $30,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"ERISA-sponsored health plans paperless delivery of required communications

Medicare Advantage Plan administration"

UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UNH Insider Trading Activity

UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,519 institutional investors add shares of UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Negative" rating on 06/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/21/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Justin Lake from Wolfe Research set a target price of $390.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $360.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $350.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $374.0 on 05/14/2025

