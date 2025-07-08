Stocks
UNH

Lobbying Update: $30,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed

July 08, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Quiver LobbyingRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

$30,000 of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"ERISA-sponsored health plans paperless delivery of required communications
Medicare Advantage Plan administration"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UNH Insider Trading Activity

UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019
  • JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919
  • TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.
  • KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329
  • PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645
  • JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,519 institutional investors add shares of UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 5,903,163 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,781,621
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,583,343 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,924,275,896
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 3,425,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,794,139,145
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,860,632 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,256,010
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,486,839 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,302,481,926
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,275,323 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,700,421
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,909,438 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,000,068,152

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Negative" rating on 06/02/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH forecast page.

UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025
  • Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Justin Lake from Wolfe Research set a target price of $390.0 on 05/20/2025
  • David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $360.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $350.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $374.0 on 05/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.