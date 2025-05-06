Lobbying Update: $30,000 of TRIMBLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of TRIMBLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Autonomous Self-Perception Combat Engineering Program (ASCEP II) Automated Pavement Inspection & Analysis for Military Airfields"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TRMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
TRMB Insider Trading Activity
TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036
- JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.
- JAMES CALVIN DALTON sold 2,141 shares for an estimated $153,702
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
TRMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 2,527,693 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,606,787
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,312,937 shares (+217.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,432,128
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,857,517 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,252,151
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. removed 972,104 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,818,627
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 758,656 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,606,632
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 737,687 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,124,963
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP removed 702,856 shares (-14.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,663,804
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRMB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.