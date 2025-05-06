Stocks
TRMB

Lobbying Update: $30,000 of TRIMBLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

May 06, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

$30,000 of TRIMBLE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Autonomous Self-Perception Combat Engineering Program (ASCEP II) Automated Pavement Inspection & Analysis for Military Airfields"

TRMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TRMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

TRMB Insider Trading Activity

TRMB insiders have traded $TRMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER F KEATING (Sr. VP Transportation) sold 5,709 shares for an estimated $411,036
  • JENNIFER ALLISON (Corporate VP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $266,934.
  • JAMES CALVIN DALTON sold 2,141 shares for an estimated $153,702

TRMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of TRMB stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

