Lobbying Update: $30,000 of TRANSUNION LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of TRANSUNION LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Outreach and monitoring of credit and consumer reporting issues.

Issues related to housing finance in FY 2026 Financial Services and General Government legislation."

TRU Insider Trading Activity

TRU insiders have traded $TRU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENKAT ACHANTA (EVP, Chief Tech, Data & Analy.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,984 shares for an estimated $1,385,075 .

. GEORGE M AWAD sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,000

STEVEN M CHAOUKI (President, US Markets) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $674,425 .

. TIMOTHY J MARTIN (EVP - Global Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $476,800 .

. TODD C. SKINNER (President, International) sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $313,573

JENNIFER A. WILLIAMS (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $19,148

TRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of TRU stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

TRU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $119.0 on 10/24/2024

