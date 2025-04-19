Lobbying Update: $30,000 of T-MOBILE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of T-MOBILE USA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to telecommunications including cybersecurity and 5G - no specific legislation."
TMUS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
TMUS Insider Trading Activity
TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034.
- G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925.
- RAUL MARCELO CLAURE sold 110,000 shares for an estimated $24,673,000
- PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750.
- CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257.
- ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081
- NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308.
- TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200
- SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890.
- DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272.
- MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $675,000
- LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188
TMUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 754 institutional investors add shares of TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 6,980,744 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,540,859,623
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,421,331 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $975,920,391
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,891,814 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,310,104
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,821,028 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,685,510
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,777,657 shares (+85.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $613,112,229
- FMR LLC removed 2,726,652 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $601,853,895
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,065,718 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,965,934
TMUS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMUS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
TMUS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMUS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $TMUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 03/05/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025
- Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $275.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $280.0 on 12/02/2024
- Kutgun Marai from Evercore ISI set a target price of $240.0 on 10/24/2024
- Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $250.0 on 10/24/2024
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $237.0 on 10/24/2024
