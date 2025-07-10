Lobbying Update: $30,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Appropriations and FAA reauthorization implementation."

LUV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

LUV Insider Trading Activity

LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE R BREBER has made 19 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $268,876 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID P HESS purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $198,900

C. DAVID CUSH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,150

GREGG A SARETSKY purchased 3,670 shares for an estimated $100,168

CHRISTOPHER P. REYNOLDS purchased 3,258 shares for an estimated $99,955

PATRICIA A WATSON purchased 3,268 shares for an estimated $99,935

SARAH FEINBERG purchased 500 shares for an estimated $15,740

LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691

LUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of LUV stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/17/2025

LUV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUV recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LUV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $34.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Stephen Trent from Citigroup set a target price of $23.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $25.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $34.0 on 03/20/2025

