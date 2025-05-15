Lobbying Update: $30,000 of SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"monitoring funding for state revolving funds for safe drinking and clean water; any changes in how revolving funds work

monitoring funding for Bureau of Reclamation and in particular the Arkansas Valley Conduit

supporting legislation regarding the terms of payment of 35 percent cost of the Arkansas Valley Conduit; monitoring all Western water policy and regulatory issues"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

EML Insider Trading Activity

EML insiders have traded $EML stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EML stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK D. DISANTO has made 9 purchases buying 4,521 shares for an estimated $121,904 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NICHOLAS ALEC VLAHOS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,725

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EML Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of EML stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.