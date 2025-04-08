Lobbying Update: $30,000 of RTX CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES (FKA RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. AND AFFILIATES) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of RTX CORPORATION AND AFFILIATES (FKA RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. AND AFFILIATES) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act for Fiscal Year 2025 Various actions associated with defense appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025 and spend plan"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

RTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

RTX Insider Trading Activity

RTX insiders have traded $RTX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY HAYES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,668 shares for an estimated $12,737,149 .

. CHRISTOPHER T. CALIO (President and CEO) sold 27,379 shares for an estimated $3,569,134

RAMSARAN MAHARAJH (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,431 shares for an estimated $2,464,252 .

. NEIL G. JR MITCHILL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 16,118 shares for an estimated $2,100,932

SHANE G EDDY (President, P&W) sold 15,700 shares for an estimated $1,953,938

DANTAYA M WILLIAMS (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 14,031 shares for an estimated $1,813,290

KEVIN G DASILVA (Corporate VP and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,368 shares for an estimated $1,296,827 .

. TROY D BRUNK (President, Collins Aerospace) sold 2,872 shares for an estimated $361,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

RTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,191 institutional investors add shares of RTX stock to their portfolio, and 1,135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RTX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Negative" rating on 01/29/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for RTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RTX forecast page.

RTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RTX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $RTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $140.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $130.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $150.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $133.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.