Lobbying Update: $30,000 of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues and legislation related to banking reform legislation, chartering and payment systems, London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), and climate-risk policies; Monitoring Reconciliation and Infrastructure legislation

Issues and legislation related to IRS tax reporting"

RF Insider Trading Activity

RF insiders have traded $RF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN R WILLMAN (SEVP) sold 8,185 shares for an estimated $174,884

JOIA M JOHNSON purchased 2,300 shares for an estimated $48,702

JOSE S SUQUET has made 9 purchases buying 1,654 shares for an estimated $40,119 and 1 sale selling 125 shares for an estimated $3,018.

RF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of RF stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RF in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/21/2025

RF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RF recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $RF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $24.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $24.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Ryan Nash from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $26.0 on 04/21/2025

