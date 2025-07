Lobbying Update: $30,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to corporate and international taxation. Issues related to OECD Pillar 2 negotiations and agreements on the taxation of global income. Issues related to IRC sections 11, 951A, 250, 162(m), and 174. (H.R. 1990, S. 1649, H.R. 1 - Sections - 70321, 70322, 70323, 70302, 70604)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

REGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $REGN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/10.

on 04/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/12.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/01, 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

REGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of REGN stock to their portfolio, and 601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REGN in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for REGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REGN forecast page.

REGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REGN recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $REGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $800.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $754.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Chris Schott from JP Morgan set a target price of $800.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $560.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $650.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $600.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $580.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $943.0 on 05/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.