Lobbying Update: $30,000 of QUANTA SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of QUANTA SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General aerial firefighting issues with USFS. H.R. 471, Fix our Forests. S. 160, Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025.
General aerial firefighting issues with USFS. H.R. 471, Fix our Forests. S. 160, Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025.
General energy issues - electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries. Update on the status of disaster repairs (for T&D infrastructure and utilities) and report on mitigation efforts in hurricane impacted areas (Harvey, Maria and Fiona). H.R. 471, Fix our Forests Act.
General energy issues for this specialty contractor with the largest highly trained skilled workforce in North America - electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries. Update on the status of disaster repairs (for T&D infrastructure and utilities) and report on mitigation efforts in hurricane impacted areas (Harvey, Maria and Fiona)."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
PWR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
PWR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 661 institutional investors add shares of PWR stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,072,847 shares (+62.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,073,294
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 891,977 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,909,330
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 624,332 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,320,128
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 506,722 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,149,488
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 504,540 shares (+433.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,243,977
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 486,945 shares (+518.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,771,680
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 407,878 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,674,430
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PWR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PWR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PWR forecast page.
PWR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $360.0 on 05/06/2025
- John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $375.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $352.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $399.0 on 12/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.