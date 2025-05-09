Lobbying Update: $30,000 of QUANTA SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of QUANTA SERVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General aerial firefighting issues with USFS. H.R. 471, Fix our Forests. S. 160, Aerial Firefighting Enhancement Act of 2025.

General energy issues - electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries. Update on the status of disaster repairs (for T&D infrastructure and utilities) and report on mitigation efforts in hurricane impacted areas (Harvey, Maria and Fiona). H.R. 471, Fix our Forests Act.

General energy issues for this specialty contractor with the largest highly trained skilled workforce in North America - electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries. Update on the status of disaster repairs (for T&D infrastructure and utilities) and report on mitigation efforts in hurricane impacted areas (Harvey, Maria and Fiona)."

PWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PWR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/21.

PWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 661 institutional investors add shares of PWR stock to their portfolio, and 565 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

PWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PWR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $367.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $360.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $375.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $352.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Financial set a target price of $399.0 on 12/19/2024

