Lobbying Update: $30,000 of PROLOGIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of PROLOGIS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medium and heavy duty electric vehicle charging policy and solar development in general; implementation of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; Issues related to AI/datacenters and energy supply

Implementation of electric vehicle charging provisions and emissions reducing provisions included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; impact of tariffs on supply chains and freight movement; supply chain optimization; supply chain issues generally

Monitor Administration on actions as part of the America First Trade Policy including specific trade actions on Canada, Mexico, China, as well as proposed reciprocal tariffs on a broad list of countries, sector specific tariffs on automobiles, steel and aluminum, and additional potential sector specific tariffs and fees on Chinese cargo shipping.

Renewable energy tax credits in general; preservation of tech-neutral energy investment tax credit (Sec 48E), alternative fuel refueling credit (Sec30C), and direct pay conversion of energy credits; potential changes to business "SALT" tax treatment"

PLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PLD Insider Trading Activity

PLD insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783

PLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 662 institutional investors add shares of PLD stock to their portfolio, and 728 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

