Lobbying Update: $30,000 of PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to corporate and international taxation. Issues related to OECD Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 negotiations and agreements on the taxation of global income. Issues related to IRC sections 11, 951A, 250, and 174. (H.R. 1990, S. 1639, H.R. 1 - Sections 70321, 70323, 70323, 70302)"
PG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLIFF BENTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 06/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
PG Insider Trading Activity
PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 53,000 shares for an estimated $9,168,533.
- MOSES VICTOR JAVIER AGUILAR (Chf Rsch, Dev & Innov Officer) sold 10,520 shares for an estimated $1,669,199
- JENNIFER L. DAVIS (CEO - Health Care) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $161,384
PG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,764 institutional investors add shares of PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,791 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 76,017,350 shares (+655209.0%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $12,111,084,202
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,260,396 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,237,316,686
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,979,298 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $678,151,965
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 3,107,680 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,610,825
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,466,308 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $420,308,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,249,683 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $383,390,976
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,228,151 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $379,721,493
PG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PG in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
PG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $190.0 on 06/03/2025
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $164.0 on 05/05/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $177.0 on 04/25/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025
- Olivia Tong from Raymond James set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $181.0 on 04/25/2025
