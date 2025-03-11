Lobbying Update: $30,000 of PRIDE MOBILITY PRODUCTS CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of PRIDE MOBILITY PRODUCTS CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare coverage, coding and payment for power seat elevation and standing systems, DME industry relief, wheelchair upgrade legislation, power wheelchair repair and service reform."

CTS Insider Trading Activity

CTS insiders have traded $CTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIERAN M O'SULLIVAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,435,835.

CTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CTS stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

