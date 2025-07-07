Lobbying Update: $30,000 of POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL (PSI) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL (PSI) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"manufacturing supply chains and tariffs

trade, supply chains, tariff costs

Sec 301 tariffs and the possible new tariffs"

PSIX Insider Trading Activity

PSIX insiders have traded $PSIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY S WINEMASTER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,002 shares for an estimated $2,691,624.

PSIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of PSIX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

