Lobbying Update: $30,000 of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Housing issues related to mortgage insurance and homeownership."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
PFSI Insider Trading Activity
PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 111,027 shares for an estimated $11,362,681.
- DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 62,202 shares for an estimated $6,344,306.
- DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,481 shares for an estimated $3,789,708.
- JOSEPH F MAZZELLA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,575.
- JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,720 shares for an estimated $477,418.
- GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546
- DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171.
- ABBIE TIDMORE (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,669 shares for an estimated $273,705
- MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $50,654.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PFSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 264,956 shares (+104.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,062,605
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 231,164 shares (-70.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,611,090
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 214,429 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,901,778
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,000
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 192,066 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,617,621
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 169,286 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,290,872
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 165,997 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,954,933
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PFSI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PFSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PFSI forecast page.
PFSI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFSI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025
- Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/16/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.