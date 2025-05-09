Lobbying Update: $30,000 of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Housing issues related to mortgage insurance and homeownership."

PFSI Insider Trading Activity

PFSI insiders have traded $PFSI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID SPECTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 111,027 shares for an estimated $11,362,681 .

. DOUG JONES (Director, President & CMBO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 62,202 shares for an estimated $6,344,306 .

. DANIEL STANLEY PEROTTI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,481 shares for an estimated $3,789,708 .

. JOSEPH F MAZZELLA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $1,080,575 .

. JAMES FOLLETTE (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,720 shares for an estimated $477,418 .

. GREGORY L HENDRY (MD, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,032 shares for an estimated $309,546

DEREK STARK (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,698 shares for an estimated $277,171 .

. ABBIE TIDMORE (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,669 shares for an estimated $273,705

MARK ELBAUM (Chief Capital Markets Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 493 shares for an estimated $50,654.

PFSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of PFSI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PFSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

PFSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFSI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/16/2025

