Lobbying Update: $30,000 of NMI HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

May 06, 2025 — 01:04 pm EDT

$30,000 of NMI HOLDINGS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"*No specific bill number/all matters relating to housing and PMI Insurance"

NMIH Insider Trading Activity

NMIH insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM POLLITZER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 57,166 shares for an estimated $2,089,051
  • WILLIAM J LEATHERBERRY (Chief Admin. Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $865,180.
  • ROBERT OWEN SMITH (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $731,581
  • NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600
  • MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717.
  • NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,599 shares for an estimated $97,334.

NMIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of NMIH stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

