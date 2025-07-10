Lobbying Update: $30,000 of NIKE INC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of NIKE INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Intellectual property and related trade issues.

Intellectual property and related trade issues."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

NKE Insider Trading Activity

NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,732 shares for an estimated $12,361,581 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 947 institutional investors add shares of NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,095 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKE forecast page.

NKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $85.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $78.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $70.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $64.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Jonathan Komp from Baird set a target price of $88.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Lorraine Hutchinson from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.