Lobbying Update: $30,000 of NIKE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of NIKE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues affecting data security, privacy and cyber-security.

Issues affecting corporate governance of publicly-listed companies.

Issues that may result in the imposition of adverse foreign tariffs. Border adjustment tax issues. Issues related to trade sanctions. Issues related to tariffs on goods imported from China. Public health crisis and its effect on trade. Issues related to international labor standards."

NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

NKE Insider Trading Activity

NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 820 institutional investors add shares of NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

NKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

