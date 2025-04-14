Lobbying Update: $30,000 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of NEXTERA ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to energy policy."

NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/15.

NEE Insider Trading Activity

NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,220 institutional investors add shares of NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Sell" rating on 10/22/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/18/2024

