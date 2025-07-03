Lobbying Update: $30,000 of NAVIENT SOLUTIONS LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of NAVIENT SOLUTIONS LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues pertaining to student loans"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
NAVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of NAVI stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 634,648 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,015,604
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 579,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,313,931
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 533,987 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,744,255
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 528,716 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,677,683
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 503,956 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,364,964
- STATE STREET CORP added 386,177 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,877,415
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 359,442 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,539,752
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.