Lobbying Update: $30,000 of MIMEDX lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of MIMEDX lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Regulatory issues around the deliver of wound care to Medicare patients"
MDXG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of MDXG stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. added 3,211,623 shares (+71.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,980,691
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 841,096 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,970,877
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 598,430 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,536,721
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY added 496,900 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,936,679
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 455,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,691,319
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 416,965 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,464,263
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 405,648 shares (+1005.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,397,379
