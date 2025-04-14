Lobbying Update: $30,000 of META PLATFORMS INC (FKA FACEBOOK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of META PLATFORMS INC (FKA FACEBOOK INC.) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues and discussion related to online advertising, content and platform transparency efforts. Issues related to competition legislation

Issues related to encryption and privacy policy. Issues related to repeal of Section 230."

META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

META Insider Trading Activity

META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1344 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1344 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1223 sales selling 1,686,019 shares for an estimated $1,092,348,385 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,148 shares for an estimated $21,787,268 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 22,746 shares for an estimated $13,995,814 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 20,863 shares for an estimated $13,146,016 .

. NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649 .

. AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167

META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,160 institutional investors add shares of META stock to their portfolio, and 1,591 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

META Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 24 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/30/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

META Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $675.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $675.0 on 11/25/2024

on 11/25/2024 Nat Schindler from Scotiabank set a target price of $583.0 on 10/31/2024

