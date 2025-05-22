Lobbying Update: $30,000 of MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to solar trade, solar energy, and solar panel manufacturing.

MAXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of MAXN stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE removed 4,862 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,342

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 169 shares (+5633.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,274

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 3 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8

