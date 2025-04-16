Lobbying Update: $30,000 of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Business development and procurement."
LHX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
LHX Insider Trading Activity
LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396
- ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,139 shares for an estimated $2,645,571.
- EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895.
- JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228
LHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of LHX stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 903,677 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,025,199
- UBS GROUP AG added 632,242 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,947,847
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,821 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,247,199
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 547,913 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,215,145
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 533,828 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,253,351
- INVESCO LTD. added 522,861 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,947,211
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 433,425 shares (+2996.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,140,609
LHX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LHX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024
LHX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $291.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 12/19/2024
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $295.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jonathan Raviv from Citigroup set a target price of $291.0 on 10/24/2024
