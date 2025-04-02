Lobbying Update: $30,000 of KERBEY HARRINGTON PINKARD LLP ON BEHALF OF CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of KERBEY HARRINGTON PINKARD LLP ON BEHALF OF CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to the manufacturing of electric batteries and components."
CBT Insider Trading Activity
CBT insiders have traded $CBT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOBART KALKSTEIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,759 shares for an estimated $4,005,182.
- JEFF JI ZHU (Executive Vice President) sold 14,566 shares for an estimated $1,649,599
- LISA M DUMONT (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 865 shares for an estimated $96,655
CBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of CBT stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 688,233 shares (+753.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,842,555
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 364,956 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,324,132
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 222,959 shares (+329.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,358,386
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 188,063 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,172,032
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 175,870 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,058,689
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 168,980 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,429,563
- SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 156,146 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,257,691
