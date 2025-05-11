Lobbying Update: $30,000 of KELLOGG HANSEN TODD FIGEL & FREDERICK ON BEHALF OF FUBOTV lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of KELLOGG HANSEN TODD FIGEL & FREDERICK ON BEHALF OF FUBOTV lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Antitrust; acquisition of FuboTV by the Walt Disney Company"

FUBO Insider Trading Activity

FUBO insiders have traded $FUBO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GANDLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,315,096 shares for an estimated $22,470,376 .

. ALBERTO HORIHUELA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 486,551 shares for an estimated $2,715,766 .

. JOHN JANEDIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 176,915 shares for an estimated $331,831.

FUBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of FUBO stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FUBO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FUBO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

