Lobbying Update: $30,000 of JUNIPER NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of JUNIPER NETWORKS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Trade and tariff issues."

JNPR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNPR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

JNPR Insider Trading Activity

JNPR insiders have traded $JNPR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS JR KADDARAS (EVP Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,202,647 .

. MANOJ LEELANIVAS (EVP Chief Operating Officer) sold 30,978 shares for an estimated $1,115,864

JNPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of JNPR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

JNPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNPR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $40.0 on 02/04/2025

