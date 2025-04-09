Lobbying Update: $30,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of JOHNSON & JOHNSON lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medical supply chain reforms"

JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

JNJ Insider Trading Activity

JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,445 institutional investors add shares of JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,064 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $166.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Chris Shibutani from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $159.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $181.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $166.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $170.0 on 10/15/2024

