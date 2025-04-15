Lobbying Update: $30,000 of INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Lobbying related to health care issues.
ISRG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.
ISRG Insider Trading Activity
ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMIE SAMATH (EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 31,285 shares for an estimated $16,809,860.
- GARY S GUTHART (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,591 shares for an estimated $13,085,803.
- MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,306 shares for an estimated $10,602,577.
- DAVID J. ROSA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,509 shares for an estimated $9,204,142.
- BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,453 shares for an estimated $7,680,136.
- ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 14,340 shares for an estimated $7,225,210.
- AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191
- MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,673 shares for an estimated $2,509,086.
- GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $1,517,854.
- FREDRIK WIDMAN (VP Corporate Controller) sold 810 shares for an estimated $464,761
- AMY L LADD sold 150 shares for an estimated $84,990
ISRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 781 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 3,022,979 shares (+54010.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,497,190,809
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,187,228 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,685,526
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 948,902 shares (+89098.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $495,288,887
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 687,906 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $359,059,415
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 604,245 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,391,720
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 567,770 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,353,229
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 562,455 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,579,011
ISRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ISRG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/16/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024
ISRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ISRG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ISRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $552.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $605.0 on 03/17/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $650.0 on 12/02/2024
- David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $604.0 on 10/18/2024
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $555.0 on 10/18/2024
- Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $538.0 on 10/18/2024
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $550.0 on 10/18/2024
- Rick Wise from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $525.0 on 10/18/2024
