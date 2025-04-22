Lobbying Update: $30,000 of INGEVITY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of INGEVITY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Infrastructure Policy"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
NGVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of NGVT stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 429,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,515,002
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 398,800 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,251,100
- VISION ONE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS, LP added 298,157 shares (+265.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,149,897
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA removed 280,414 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,426,870
- MESIROW INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 213,807 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,712,635
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 208,921 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,513,530
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 177,289 shares (+23.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,224,526
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.