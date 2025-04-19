Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
ITW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ITW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
ITW Insider Trading Activity
ITW insiders have traded $ITW stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST SCOTT SANTI has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,453 shares for an estimated $37,871,583.
- CHRISTOPHER A O'HERLIHY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,453 shares for an estimated $13,293,770.
- MICHAEL M LARSEN (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,472 shares for an estimated $11,249,470.
- MARY KATHERINE LAWLER (SVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 11,647 shares for an estimated $3,179,048
- DAVID BYRON JR SMITH purchased 635 shares for an estimated $174,752
ITW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 700 institutional investors add shares of ITW stock to their portfolio, and 750 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 742,739 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,328,900
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 675,296 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,228,053
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 674,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,899,440
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 655,341 shares (+263.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,168,263
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 600,808 shares (-22.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,340,876
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 508,188 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,856,149
- MORGAN STANLEY added 455,660 shares (+11.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,537,149
ITW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITW in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025
ITW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ITW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 03/10/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.