Lobbying Update: $30,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor cybersecurity legislation Monitor privacy oversight isses

Issues regarding the Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 12; S. Con. Res. 8) Issues regarding the American Music Fairness Act (HR 861; S 326) Issues regarding AM in car radios (HR 979; S 315)

Monitor issues relating to the Copyright Royalty Board Issues relating to music licensing Monitor copyright oversight issues Monitor patent reform"

IHRT Insider Trading Activity

IHRT insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $320,040

RICHARD J BRESSLER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $178,820

JAMES A RASULO sold 40,223 shares for an estimated $96,406

IHRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of IHRT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IHRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IHRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

