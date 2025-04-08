Lobbying Update: $30,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of IHEARTMEDIA INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor cybersecurity legislation Monitor privacy oversight isses
Issues regarding the Local Radio Freedom Act (H. Con. Res. 12; S. Con. Res. 8) Issues regarding the American Music Fairness Act (HR 861; S 326) Issues regarding AM in car radios (HR 979; S 315)
Monitor issues relating to the Copyright Royalty Board Issues relating to music licensing Monitor copyright oversight issues Monitor patent reform"
IHRT Insider Trading Activity
IHRT insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $320,040
- RICHARD J BRESSLER (SEE REMARKS) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $178,820
- JAMES A RASULO sold 40,223 shares for an estimated $96,406
IHRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of IHRT stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DOUGLAS LANE & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 2,274,962 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,504,424
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,095,425 shares (+126.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,168,941
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,062,596 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,103,940
- BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,008,456 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,996,742
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 943,029 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,867,197
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 890,499 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,763,188
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 789,170 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,562,556
IHRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IHRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
