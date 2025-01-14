Lobbying Update: $30,000 of HUNTSMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of HUNTSMAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense appropriations"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HUN Insider Trading Activity

HUN insiders have traded $HUN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY C BECKERLE sold 20,201 shares.

DAVID M STRYKER (Exec VP, GC and Sec) purchased 2,500 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of HUN stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.