Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Educated and raised concerns related to the Section 232 Investigation of Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products."

EAF Insider Trading Activity

EAF insiders have traded $EAF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K FLANAGAN (CEO and President) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $53,645

RORY F. O'DONNELL (Chief Financial Officer & SVP) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $51,949

SACHIN M SHIVARAM has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $42,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEAN-MARC GERMAIN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $39,000

ERIC V ROEGNER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $359 and 0 sales.

EAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of EAF stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EAF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EAF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EAF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $0.8 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Katja Jancic from BMO Capital set a target price of $1.5 on 02/10/2025

