Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Copyright Matters.
Antitrust Issues."
GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 07/26.
GOOGL Insider Trading Activity
GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has traded it 13 times. They made 0 purchases and 13 sales, selling 16,804 shares.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 663 shares.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has traded it 11 times. They made 0 purchases and 11 sales, selling 55,089 shares.
- JOHN L HENNESSY has traded it 21 times. They made 0 purchases and 21 sales, selling 9,000 shares.
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 111,500 shares.
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 28 times. They made 0 purchases and 28 sales, selling 202,500 shares.
- PRABHAKAR RAGHAVAN (Senior Vice President) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 34,257 shares.
GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,085 institutional investors add shares of GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 1,967 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 18,682,857 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 10,451,856 shares (+4382.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,076,122 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 6,962,832 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,897,518 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 5,823,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- AMUNDI removed 4,887,097 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
