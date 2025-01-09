Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GOOGLE CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Copyright Matters.

Antitrust Issues."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GOOGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GOOGL Insider Trading Activity

GOOGL insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has traded it 13 times. They made 0 purchases and 13 sales, selling 16,804 shares.

FRANCES ARNOLD has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 663 shares.

JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has traded it 11 times. They made 0 purchases and 11 sales, selling 55,089 shares.

JOHN L HENNESSY has traded it 21 times. They made 0 purchases and 21 sales, selling 9,000 shares.

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales, selling 111,500 shares.

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 28 times. They made 0 purchases and 28 sales, selling 202,500 shares.

PRABHAKAR RAGHAVAN (Senior Vice President) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 34,257 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GOOGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,085 institutional investors add shares of GOOGL stock to their portfolio, and 1,967 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.