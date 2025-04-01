Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"DOD Support for strategic development of non-metal material solutions."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of GT stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,045,550 shares (+312.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,409,950
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 2,331,725 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,985,525
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,299,188 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,692,692
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. added 1,874,961 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,874,649
- ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,311,485 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,803,365
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,128,509 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156,581
- NORGES BANK removed 978,021 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,802,189
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for GT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GT forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.