Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Medicare Sequestration. Surprise Billing. VA Rates."
GMRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 641,006 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- INVESCO LTD. added 450,259 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 329,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 256,619 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 187,765 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 164,609 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024
