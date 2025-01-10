Stocks
Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed

January 10, 2025 — 10:04 am EST

$30,000 of GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Medicare Sequestration. Surprise Billing. VA Rates."

GMRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of GMRE stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

