Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GITLAB lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GITLAB lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Artificial Intelligence-enabled federal secure software development in support of efficiency and cost savings objectives"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GTLB Insider Trading Activity

GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 700,663 shares for an estimated $40,716,693 .

. SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 696,600 shares for an estimated $40,645,174 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,404,200 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,666 shares for an estimated $2,892,246 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,079 shares for an estimated $2,389,324 .

. KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,591,715.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GTLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GTLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GTLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB forecast page.

GTLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $75.0 on 12/02/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.