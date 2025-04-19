Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GERONTOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GERONTOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Coverage of obesity care. Proposed rule (CMS-4208-P)."

GERN Insider Trading Activity

GERN insiders have traded $GERN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ZIEGLER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,000

SCOTT ALAN SAMUELS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $24,150

JOHN A SCARLETT (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $22,062

GERN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of GERN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GERN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GERN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

GERN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GERN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Emily Bodnar from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $8.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $5.5 on 10/22/2024

