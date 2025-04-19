Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GERONTOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GERONTOLOGICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Coverage of obesity care. Proposed rule (CMS-4208-P)."
GERN Insider Trading Activity
GERN insiders have traded $GERN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GERN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES ZIEGLER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $160,000
- SCOTT ALAN SAMUELS (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $24,150
- JOHN A SCARLETT (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $22,062
GERN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of GERN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 44,111,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,156,182
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. removed 12,468,938 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,140,040
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 9,950,000 shares (+947.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,223,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,092,165 shares (+350.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,186,264
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 7,233,594 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,606,922
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 7,075,000 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,045,500
- BRAIDWELL LP added 7,006,315 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,802,355
GERN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GERN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024
GERN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GERN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GERN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $4.0 on 02/27/2025
- Emily Bodnar from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $8.0 on 11/05/2024
- Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $5.5 on 10/22/2024
